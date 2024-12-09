KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The government is targeting to separate the powers of the attorney general “at the very least” by next year, the deputy law minister told Parliament today.

M. Kulasegaran said the Cabinet agreed in August 2023 to commission an empirical study first, with an interim report only to be ready by 2025.

“We have the two-thirds (majority) and we can amend Article 145 (of the Federal Constitution), it’s not a problem. But the empirical study must be done because to bring change it’s usually easier said than done,” he said when replying Teresa Kok (PH-Seputeh).

“We need to conduct discussions with all stakeholders, NGOs, who always come for explanations. Apart from that we also have the respective Select Committees so it takes time,” he added.

“But ultimately the government is of the opinion that at the very least the matter must be done by next year.”

Two special task forces were set up to oversee the reform involving three phases, Kulasegaran said.

The first phase involved study trips to commonwealth nations Australia and Canada, which took place between May to June. A third trip to the UK is expected to happen soon.

The second phase entails the technical task force looking into the “legal implications” and financial aspects by Attorney General’s Chambers and the Prime Minister’s Department.

Kulasegaran said an interim report should be ready by March next year.

During Question time, Kok had questioned why it was taking Putrajaya two years to institute the reform and said the Bill to separate the two offices should be prepared by the March session next year.

The Seputeh MP suggested that amending Article 145, which covers the AG’s duties and would require two-thirds support, could have been expedited.

In April, institutional reform watchdog Bersih said it was concerned that the government may delay separating the powers of the attorney-general and public prosecutor.

The statement came after law and institutional reform minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said’s comments that the process will be carried out in phases.