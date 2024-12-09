KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that the investigation into Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp), covering areas such as procurement and investments, is still underway.

He addressed claims that the case had been closed, saying that several investigation files remain active.

“Regarding the HRD Corp case, there was a report from a news portal about the PAC (Public Accounts Committee) meeting, claiming the case had been closed. However, investigations into several aspects, including procurement and investment, are still ongoing.

“I have instructed my officers to clarify with PAC that the statement may pertain to only one file,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the International Anti-Corruption Day celebration here today.

Azam also said that the investigation files are still with the investigators and no decision has been made by the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP).

He explained that while the PAC meeting might have concentrated on a specific aspect, the MACC’s broader investigation covers additional issues.

Earlier, a news portal reported that the MACC found no misconduct within HRD Corp and no violations under the MACC Act 2009.

In July, the PAC revealed that RM3.77 billion collected from employer levies under HRD Corp’s Training Programme was used for various investment activities that were not aligned with the agency’s intended objectives.