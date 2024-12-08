RANTAU PANJANG, Dec 8 — A local man and four undocumented immigrants were detained after attempting to cross Sungai Golok via an illegal route on last night.

Malay daily Sinar Harian reported that the group was apprehended by the 9th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA) Kuala Terengganu after being spotted using drone surveillance at the Abe Yie illegal jetty.

Southeast Brigade Commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the group, comprising three men, one woman, and a child, was detected behaving suspiciously around 9.45pm by the Bukit Aman Air Operations Force.

“The suspects tried to flee when approached but were eventually caught. Checks revealed one of them was a local while the remaining four were Thai nationals without valid travel documents,” he reportedly told member of the media yesterday.

The suspects have been detained under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and are currently held at the Pasir Mas District Police Headquarters for further action.

Nik Ros Azhan said the PGA will continue to intensify efforts to curb illegal immigrant activities along the national border.