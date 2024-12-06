BATU PAHAT, Dec 6 — A Form Five student here has passed away yesterday after falling into a coma, just a day before sitting for her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

Johor health and environment committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the deceased, Sim Hui Yi, was a student of SMK Yong Peng and was believed to have succumbed to a stroke, initially thought to be a bad headache a day before sitting for her SPM.

“Her family immediately rushed her to the nearby Yong Peng Health Clinic after she collapsed from the headache.

“Sim was later transferred to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital here where she fell into a coma and passed away at 10am yesterday,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail.

Ling, who is also Yong Peng assemblyman, said initial investigations point towards the 17-year-old succumbing to cerebrovascular accident (CVA) that was the cause of the stroke.

“According to her parents, Sim was an active student and did not have any known medical complications,” he said.

CVA is commonly termed as a stroke where there is an interruption in the flow of blood to cells in the brain.

Meanwhile, SMK Yong Peng’s Parent-Teacher Association expressed its condolences on Sim’s death.

Describing Sim as a “gem”, it said the loss of the Form Five student was deeply felt, not only by the family, but also by the school and friends who loved her.

“Thank you for the wonderful memories together. Your smile, effort, and spirit will always be remembered. We will definitely miss you,” read the posting on the association’s Facebook page.