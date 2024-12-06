KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) will continue to subsidise the purchase of one-way flight tickets from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan during major festive seasons this year and next year.

The ministry said the subsidy will be for this year’s Christmas celebration, while for next year, it will cover the Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Kaamatan and Gawai festivals and Christmas.

“This initiative will be enhanced with the provision of a subsidy for one-way flight tickets for each passenger on domestic routes connecting Peninsular Malaysia with Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan for tickets priced over RM499.

“This price does not include taxes and fees. The maximum price of RM499 is a reduction from the previous threshold price of RM599,” it said in a statement yesterday, adding that the government will pay the difference between the original ticket price and the maximum price.

According to the MOT, the implementation period of the initiative will also be extended from three days to four days before the major festive dates, specifically from Dec 21-24 for Christmas, and from Jan 25-28, 2025 for Chinese New Year.

For the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, the maximum fare implementation period is from March 27-30, while that for Kaamatan and Gawai will be May 26-29 and May 28-31 respectively.

The statement also mentioned that the fixed fare prices will take effect from 12.01 am on Dec 6 and the public will be able to purchase tickets through airline websites from that date.

Among the terms and conditions for the tickets are that date changes or flight changes are not allowed... name changes are also not permitted, and purchased tickets are non-refundable.

“There may be some variations to the improved terms and conditions offered by certain airlines. However, users will still be protected under the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016 (MACPC),” it added. — Bernama