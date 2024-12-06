KLANG, Dec 6 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, accompanied by the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, officiated the opening of the Klang Chinese Muslim Jamek Mosque here yesterday.

Their Royal Highnesses’ arrival at 6 pm was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Also present were Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Selangor state secretary Datuk Haris Kasim.

Sultan Sharafuddin reminded the mosque’s committee members to constantly take proactive steps to curb the practice of deviant teachings from taking root in the mosque.

His Royal Highness said the problem of deviant teachings at present was worrying as they not only tarnished the purity of Islam but could also divide the unity of Muslims.

“Deviant teachings are a serious threat that cannot be taken lightly because it is akin to unseen danger.

“In these times, slander and confusion among Muslims are widespread, causing them to easily go astray and fall into deviant teachings,” said Sultan Sharafuddin.

Selangor's Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah consents to signing the plaque for the inauguration of the Klang Chinese Muslim Jamek Mosque. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

His Royal Highness, in expressing his disappointment, hopes that the construction of the mosque and other houses of worship in the surrounding area will not only be a symbol of unity but also a major landmark and tourist attraction in the state.

“It is my hope and desire that the construction of these different houses of worship in the Royal City of Klang will forge understanding and mutual respect among the followers of the different faiths in the Royal City of Klang, in particular, and in Selangor, in general,” said His Royal Highness.

Sultan Sharafuddin also urged Muslims in Selangor to always pay attention to the Friday sermon delivered because it plays the role of representing the voice of the caliph (leader) to convey reminders and advice to Muslims.

“The sermon serves as a medium of knowledge and a call for Muslims to be mindful of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala and to adhere to the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah, following the Asha’irah and Maturidiah schools of thought.

“Sermons are like a medium to invite Muslims to always live in harmony, with mutual respect and prioritising unity,” said His Royal Highness.

At the event, Sultan Sharafuddin also presented four best mosque awards, namely Masjid Al-Khairiah, Taman Sri Gombak for the worship centre category; Masjid Diraja Tengku Ampuan Jemaah, Bukit Jelutong (Islamic knowledge centre category); Masjid Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya (concern category); and Masjid As Salam, Bukit Sentosa, Hulu Selangor (dakwah centre category).

The 2024 Selangor Best Mosque Award went to Masjid Al-Hasanah, Bandar Baru Bangi, Sepang, which also received recognition as a Green Mosque at the national level. — Bernama