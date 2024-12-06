PUTRAJAYA, Dec 6 — Preachers are encouraged to convey Islamic teachings with wisdom, respect, and exemplary character to ensure the message is received positively by society, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said a recent viral incident in Indonesia, where a preacher mocked a tea seller, should serve as a reminder for preachers to maintain integrity and good conduct in their efforts.

“Preaching is not about provoking arguments or fostering hostility. It should never involve ridicule, insults, or belittling others.

“Da’wah (Islamic propagation) must be carried out with knowledge and wisdom, accompanied by kindness and a demeanor that resonates with the hearts of the people,” he said at the National Preacher Awards (APN) 2024 ceremony held during the culmination of the National Da’wah Programme here yesterday.

Citing Surah An-Nahl, verse 125, Mohd Na’im emphasised the Quranic guidelines for effective preaching: to approach with wisdom, offer good counsel and engage in respectful dialogue.

“These principles are the cornerstone of da’wah. A preacher is not just a conveyor of knowledge but also a role model who exemplifies the beauty of Islamic values through noble conduct,” he said.



Commenting on the Indonesian incident, he said while the preacher had apologised to the tea seller, the episode remains a significant lesson.

“No matter how vast one’s knowledge or how high one’s qualifications, it is meaningless without good character. Without exemplary conduct, one cannot serve as a role model,” he added.

Mohd Na’im also underlined that da’wah must never be conducted in ways that create divisions or incite discord within society.

“As preachers, we bear the responsibility of being a positive example for the community,” he said, urging preachers to continue delivering the message of Islam with adab (proper manners) and using da’wah as a means to foster goodwill and unity.

The APN 2024, organised by the Islamic Da’wah Foundation Malaysia (Yadim), aims to honour the contributions and sacrifices of preachers in advancing Islamic propagation efforts. This second edition of the awards, following its debut in 2015, recognised 13 winners across various categories, including individuals, government agencies, and non-governmental organisations.

At the event, Mohd Na’im also launched the book “Nooh Gadot: Tokoh Pendakwah Tersohor Johor”.

Earlier yesterday, during the Ministry of Finance’s monthly assembly, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also reflected on the Indonesian incident.

“Let us not forget that while some have access and privilege, there are others who lack the means to reach us,” he said.

He described the episode as a reminder that arrogance and pride are pitfalls not exclusive to those lacking religious knowledge but can also affect those well-versed in religion. — Bernama