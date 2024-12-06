KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to Review the Handling of Matters Related to the Sovereignty of Batu Puteh, Batuan Tengah and Tubir Selatan will be tabled to the Dewan Rakyat at its sitting next week.

This was confirmed by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari today, who also said that it is scheduled to be tabled by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

He said the report had also been distributed to all Members of Parliament.

“Hopefully it will be debated so that the people know what is happening,” he told reporters after the opening of a seminar on the Potential of the Malaysian Hybrid Beef Cattle Industry at the Parliament Building here today.

Based on a news report yesterday, the RCI, through its 217-page report, recommended that a criminal investigation be initiated against former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad under Section 415(b) and Section 418 of the Penal Code.

In another development, Johari said the action of suspending Pendang Member of Parliament Datuk Awang Hashim (Perikatan Nasional) from attending the Parliamentary session for 10 days should serve as a reminder to all parliamentary members not to criticise the Speaker,

“The Speaker represents the Parliament institution. Don’t attack (criticise) the Speaker, attack (criticise) Johari Abdul is okay...you need to understand that. We (Members of Parliament) are part of the institution, so don’t do that,” he said.

The action against Awang followed a controversial statement he made against the Speaker on the TikTok platform on July 18. — Bernama