KOTA KINABALU, Dec 4 — Former chief justice Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Richard Malanjum has been proposed as the next governor of Sabah.

Warisan vice-president Terrence Siambun who made the proposal, said Malanjum was a distinguished Sabahan with an exceptional track record which displayed his commitment to justice and unity.

Siambun said the retired judge was the first East Malaysian to ever become the nation’s top judge.

“His highest achievement thus far is as Ombudsman of the United Nations Security Council.



“With his unparalleled legal expertise, commitment to justice and dedication to the wellbeing of all Sabahans, he is an exemplary candidate for this esteemed role.

“His tenure (as chief justice) was marked by respect for Malaysia’s constitutional framework, including the recognition of Islam as the religion of the federation, while safeguarding the rights of all communities.

“This proposal does not in any way jeopardise the position of Islam in Sabah. As guaranteed by the Federal Constitution, Islam’s status as the religion of the federation remains intact and respected,” he said in a statement.

He added that having Malanjum as governor would reflect Sabah’s identity as a harmoniously diverse state and would further foster unity.

Malanjum was the first East Malaysian to be named as head of the Malaysian judiciary after Pakatan Harapan took control of the federal government in 2018. He retired in April 2019.



During the 2020 Sabah state election, Malanjum campaigned for the Warisan Plus coalition, which at the time comprised Warisan and Pakatan Harapan.

His name had also appeared on a purported list of state election candidates to be fielded by Warisan. The list was widely circulated on social media, giving rise to talk that he might contest a state assembly seat as a Warisan candidate at the time.

From 2006 to 2018, Malanjum served as Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak. Prior to that he was a judicial commissioner, a judge at the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak, in the Court of Appeal, and subsequently in the Federal Court.

Meanwhile, Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Juhar Mahiruddin’s tenure as the state governor expires at the end of the year. He was appointed on January 1, 2011, and has held the office for three four-year terms. He received a two-year extension effective January 1 last year at the end of his third term.

Last week, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said he would submit the names of individuals who have the potential to be the next Head of State to the Yang Pertuan Agong.

Former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, former state minister Datuk Seri Nasir Sakaran, State Secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman and former Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin are among seven persons speculated to be the next governor.

There is talk in political circles that Juhar’s term could be extended by another two years if the state is unable to agree on a replacement.

Previously, some groups have also called for Huguan Siou, the paramount leader of the natives in Sabah, Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan to be appointed governor but there were objections from other parties as he is not a Muslim, among other reasons. — The Borneo Post