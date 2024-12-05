PUTRAJAYA, Dec 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has voiced disappointment over delays in executing two national digital initiatives, MyDigital ID and the second 5G network.

He said the rollout of MyDigital ID is a year behind schedule, while the second 5G network remains stalled as negotiations for the project have not received a positive response from Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) and telecommunication companies.

“This has caused me to lose some patience,” he said at the Finance Ministry’s Monthly Assembly here today.

Anwar also noted that he had conveyed his dissatisfaction over the matter during the National Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution Council (MED4IRN) meeting yesterday.

He further described the delays in both projects as negligent and a hindrance to the nation’s efforts in realising the digital transformation agenda. — Bernama