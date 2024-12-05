IPOH, Dec 5 — The High Court was informed yesterday that the injuries found on the body of student Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, 17, were not caused by the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) administered to the victim after the collision on Dec 15 last year.

Forensic Medical Expert Dr. Ain Nurfarhana Hamdan, 35, stated that if CPR had caused the injuries, it would have resulted in bruising in the centre of the chest, damage to the heart sac, or broken ribs at the front.

The witness clarified in court that the injuries sustained by the victim were due to trauma to the chest area as evidenced by broken ribs, blood accumulation in the chest cavity, bruising and tearing of the lungs, and injury to the abdomen.

She was responding to the main examination by deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Afzainizam Abdul Aziz before High Court Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet, on the 12th day of the murder trial of senior police officer Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, 45, today.

Earlier, there was testimony that CPR had been administered by two Medical Assistance personnel and Muhammad Zaharif Affendi’s sister, Nur Zawanie, 29, with no signs of injury found on the victim’s body.

Meanwhile, during cross-examination, lawyer M Athimulan asked if the witness had conducted X-ray examinations on the victim’s chest and abdomen during the autopsy, to which she replied it had not been conducted.

The witness also told the court she went to the scene of the incident to assist the police in marking the injuries on the victim’s body, in response to a question from Athimulan regarding this matter.

DSP ranked Mohd Nazri is accused of murdering Muhammad Zaharif at Jalan Taman Jati 1, near SMK Jati, here, between 11.45 am and 12.32 pm on Dec 15, 2023.

He is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The prosecution is being led by DPP Afzainizam, assisted by DPPs Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani, V. Suloshani, and Low Qin Hui, while Mohd Nazri is represented by lawyers Athimulan, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, and Aiman Hakim Kamaruzzaman.

The trial resumes today. — Bernama



