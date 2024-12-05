DUBLIN, Dec 5 — A 38-year-old Malaysian child psychiatrist was recently sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison after he pled guilty to sexually grooming and abusing a 15-year-old girl in the capital of Ireland for over a year.

Dublin-based Amirul Arif Mohd Yunos who worked at a mental health clinic for children, was asked by a couple with whom he was acquainted, to treat their daughter back in 2022, The Irish Times reported two days ago.

While not formally his patient, Amirul Arif was said to have taken advantage of his professional position to inappropriately touch, have oral and penetrative sex with a girl multiple times with the last offence taking place in September last year.

In a victim impact statement, read to the Dublin Criminal Court by prosecuting counsel Derek Cooney BL, the girl, now 17, said she is traumatised and will “forever carry doubt towards the intentions of people who want to help me”.

“This is offending that simply has to be marked with imposition of a significant custodial sentence,” Judge Orla Crowe was quoted as saying when delivering the headline sentence of 12 years.

After considering the mitigating circumstances, such as his early guilty plea, lack of prior convictions, letter of apology and a psychological report, Crowe sentenced Amirul Arif to eight-and-a-half years in jail, backdated to the time he was arrested.

The judge also noted the psychological report submitted on Amirul Arif’s behalf that stated he had a “promising career” which has been derailed, as well as highlighted that he was expected to have a greater insight into the damage his offending could cause due to his professional expertise.

She reportedly said the married Amirul Arif is “very fortunate his community and wife have stood by him”, referring to their court testimonies.

The judge also addressed the girl’s parents who were present in court, saying: “There is no wrongdoing on her part in relation to the matter”.

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221 / 016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)



** If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).

*** If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).



