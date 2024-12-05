KUANTAN, Dec 5 — Former model and actress Zahnita Wilson’s husband, who was remanded to assist in a domestic violence investigation, will be charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the 46-year-old contractor faces two charges related to domestic violence and drug offences.

“He will be charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the Penal Code, at the Kuantan Magistrate’s Court,” he said in a brief message via WhatsApp last night, adding that the suspect had also tested positive for drugs.

The man was remanded for three days starting Tuesday to assist in the domestic violence investigation.

On Wednesday, Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman stated that the incident allegedly stemmed from the victim’s desire to leave the house and live on her own.

“Following this, the victim lodged a police report on Nov 27, and the suspect was arrested on Tuesday after presenting himself at the Kuantan district police headquarters,” he said.

Earlier, the former model and actress shocked her fans after uploading two photos on Instagram showing her bruised eye. — Bernama