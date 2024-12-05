Advocates for the return of nostalgic “bas mini” in Kuala Lumpur argue they could address first-mile, last-mile connectivity issues by navigating underserved residential areas and providing flexible, convenient links to major transit hubs.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Once a staple of Kuala Lumpur’s streets from 1975 to 1998, the nostalgic mini buses might hold the key to addressing the city’s persistent first-mile, last-mile connectivity challenges amid growing urban mobility concerns.

Advocates argue that bringing back these pink-coloured buses, with “Bas Mini” marked on a white stripe on their sides, could transform public transport by bridging gaps left by existing systems.

Once serving as a lifeline for many Malaysians, they could particularly help with first-mile, last-mile connectivity — the challenge of connecting commuters from their homes to transit hubs and back again.

In the Klang Valley, while MRT, LRT, and larger buses cover main routes, many residential areas remain underserved. As a result, commuters often rely on costly ride-hailing services or private vehicles.

Proponents say that mini buses, with their compact size and flexible routes, are better equipped to navigate narrow streets and suburban neighbourhoods, providing seamless links to major transit lines. This accessibility, they argue, could improve public transport’s appeal and availability.

For commuters like Kuan Choy Kum, S. Sarvamudthy, and Mohd Hazli Hassan, the revival of mini buses could make a significant difference.

“These mini buses can definitely help with first-mile, last-mile connectivity. Today’s public transport, especially buses, is very poor and not punctual. In the past, mini buses ran every 15 minutes or even less because there were so many on the roads,” said Kuan, 76.

S. Sarvamudthy, 70, says the mini bus was resilient and hardly broke down, making it very reliable for commuters like her who depended on it fully. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Sarvamudthy, 70, highlighted how mini buses could benefit her neighbourhood in Taman Seri Gombak.

“Once we alight at the bus stop, we have to walk quite far into the residential area. Mini buses could enter these roads and make it much more convenient.

“I also hire hourly maids on weekends, but I have to pick them up and drop them off because no buses come into this area. If they could take a mini bus, it would make things much easier,” she said, adding that modern electric mini buses would align with environmental priorities.

Sarvamudthy reflected on her early years without a personal vehicle, relying on mini buses and later a motorcycle for daily travel: “Unlike today’s buses, mini buses rarely broke down and were very reliable.”

For Mohd Hazli, 54, mini buses could complement the existing MRT and LRT systems.

“Mini buses used to enter small housing areas, which made them very convenient. Each bus had a specific route number, and passengers could board or disembark at any point along the route. That flexibility was invaluable,” he said.

Mohd Hazli said the mini bus system was both fast and flexible which is something modern buses lack. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

How do mini buses stack up against regular public buses?

The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) classifies buses as follows, according to their lengths:

Mini buses — 7 to 8.9m

— 7 to 8.9m Midi buses — 9 to 10.5m

— 9 to 10.5m Long buses —10.6 to 12m

The federal government’s newly launched BAS.MY programme features pink mini buses designed to meet these specifications while incorporating modern enhancements. Though visually similar to standard buses, their shorter profile ensures they remain nimble and functional while evoking a sense of nostalgia.

Despite their contemporary design, these vehicles maintain a familiar appearance, appearing similar to standard buses, but with a notably shorter profile. This subtle design approach allows the new transit option to blend contemporary functionality with a nostalgic aesthetic, making them both recognisable and innovative.

Introduced in August under the Stage Bus Service Transformation (SBST) programme, the programme builds on the earlier myBAS initiative. Unlike its predecessor, BAS.MY includes standardised designs and a broader operational scope.

The pink BAS.MY used in Melaka. — Picture from Facebook/BAS/MY Melaka

Currently, the programme is active in Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, with plans to expand nationwide except for the Klang Valley and Penang, where RapidBus operates.

In Melaka, 51 buses, including mini, midi, low-floor, and electric vehicles, have been deployed. Negeri Sembilan’s rollout includes 44 buses under Package B, with details for Package A expected by early 2025.

The programme also integrates modern payment options, such as debit, credit, and prepaid cards, alongside e-wallets. Additionally, the BAS.MY Medik service will cater to individuals with limited mobility, offering door-to-door transport to medical facilities.