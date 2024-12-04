KOTA KINABALU, Dec 4 — Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun voluntarily had his statement recorded by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) last night after a video emerged online showing him receiving funds, purportedly in exchange for a mineral prospecting licence earlier this year.

The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah secretary-general said that he went to the MACC on his own accord after the video – shared by news portal Malaysiakini – went viral.

“I would like to inform that I have voluntarily, and without being summoned by the MACC, given a statement regarding the viral video today at the MACC office in Kota Kinabalu at 8pm.

“As I have stated before, I will fully cooperate with the authorities in investigating this matter,” he said.

The Karanaan assemblyman said his visit to the MACC office last night was to assist in the investigation as well as support the fight against corruption in Sabah.

Masidi has denied receiving funds from a businessman said to be at the centre of a bribery scandal that has been linked to a number of Sabah politicians.

He said he was introduced to the businessman at his office by a former senior federal government civil servant who he knew well.

He said he did not recall conversing with the businessman in question who had allegedly offered to contribute to his party, denying that RM300,000 was allegedly handed over to his aide.

He claimed the video had been edited to malign and “assassinate” his character.

Masidi is the latest Sabahan politician and government official implicated in the bribery scandal.

Others who have been named in a series of videos posted online include Deputy Chief Minister II and State Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Yusof Yakub, State Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Assistant Minister Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy, today Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Ariffin Arif.