KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today assured the press that his administration is willing to listen to criticisms against several proposed amendments to media-related laws.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said his senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, had represented him in receiving a protest memorandum from media and civil groups at the Parliament grounds this morning.

“God willing, the government, through the relevant ministry, will review all objections, criticisms, and suggestions raised to ensure a positive environment for the media industry while safeguarding their rights and freedoms,” he wrote.

Media and civil groups have called on the Home Ministry to clarify rumoured amendments to the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (PPPA), which they fear could harm media freedom.

The proposed changes reportedly include reinstating a mandatory three-year media licence renewal and expanding the definition of “publication” to include digital content, raising concerns about regulating online platforms and user-generated content.

While Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced a temporary hold on the amendments pending further stakeholder consultations, media advocates are urging the government to permanently abandon any plans to tighten control over media operations.



