IPOH, Dec 4 — The Perak state government is gearing up for a potential second wave of floods in Hulu Perak, with heavy rainfall forecast between December 8 and 14 around Royal Belum and Temenggor, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said today.

“When these areas experience heavy rainfall, overflow is inevitable. As a result, water from the dams must be released, which will cause Sungai Perak to overflow. We must be prepared for floods in several areas of the state,” he told a press conference on the sidelines of the state assembly sitting.

Saarani called on non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and political parties involved in flood relief efforts to remain on standby.

Providing an update on the current flood situation, he said the number of evacuees returning home has increased, and no additional temporary evacuation centres have been opened.

Perak has been among the states hardest hit by recent heavy rainfall. In the past few days, several areas in Ipoh, including Kampung Tasek, Kampung Seri Kinta, and Arena Kepayang Putra, experienced flooding following over 10 hours of continuous rainfall.

Saarani urged all stakeholders to remain vigilant as the state braces for further rainfall and potential floods.