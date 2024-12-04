KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — A total of 8,199 civil servants opted for early retirement as of September 2024, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa told Parliament yesterday.

In a written reply, Dr Zaliha said the highest number of early retirements in the civil service was recorded in 2023, with 12,217 individuals.

“The total number of civil servants who have retired early from 2022 to 2024 is 31,481,” she stated.

In 2024 alone, 826 civil servants under 50, 5,569 under 55, and 1,804 under 60 had retired by September.

The mandatory retirement age for civil servants in Malaysia is 60.