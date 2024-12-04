JOHOR BARU, Dec 4 — A Chinese national suspected of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl in Johor Baru on November 26 will be charged at the Johor Baru Court Complex tomorrow.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said the 22-year-old male suspect will be charged under Section 365 of the Penal Code, for abduction or kidnapping with the intent to secretly and unlawfully imprison someone.

“The investigation paper has been referred to the Johor Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office, and charges will be filed in court tomorrow,” he said in a statement today.

“The accused could face up to seven years in prison and a fine, upon conviction,” he added.

Kumar also advised parents to closely monitor and supervise their children’s activities, emotional development, and physical well-being to detect potential criminal behaviour early.

On November 27, Kumar reported that the police had arrested a Chinese man and successfully rescued the 15-year-old girl in Kuantan, Pahang.

Kumar stated that the girl’s father, a 48-year-old Chinese national, had filed a police report about his daughter’s disappearance believing she had been abducted, after she failed to attend school in Singapore on November 25. — Bernama