PUTRAJAYA, Dec 4 — Malaysians residing in or visiting South Korea are advised to exercise caution and stay informed by adhering to any guidance issued by local authorities, said the Foreign Ministry.

In a statement issued today, the ministry noted that the situation in South Korea has returned to normal, with martial law lifted nationwide.

“To ensure timely updates and assistance, Malaysians in South Korea are advised to register their presence through E-Konsular,” the statement read.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance can reach the Embassy of Malaysia in Seoul at 129, Dokseodang-ro Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul 04419, via telephone at +82-2-2077 8600 or +82-2-794 5488, or through email at [email protected].

The ministry added that it will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Earlier, Yonhap news agency reported that South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the lifting of emergency martial law early on Wednesday, following a National Assembly vote to end the measure.

The Cabinet approved the motion to end martial law at 4.30 am, approximately six hours after Yoon declared it, accusing the opposition of “paralysing” the government with “anti-state activities.”

The decision has raised concerns both domestically and internationally.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed that troops mobilised during martial law have returned to their bases, restoring a sense of normalcy. — Bernama