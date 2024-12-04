KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has not received any police reports regarding the allegation that MyKad data of Malaysian citizens is being sold via the dark web.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) deputy director (Investigation) Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said that the investigation conducted by CCID Cyber and Multimedia Crime Investigation Division has so far not found any evidence regarding the allegation.

“CCID will continue to monitor to determine the validity of the information. Appropriate investigations will be carried out together with other relevant agencies if a police report regarding the issue is received,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stressed that a thorough inspection carried out by security agencies including the National Registration Department (JPN) regarding the allegation found that it was completely untrue.

He also assured that the security of data, especially MyKad belonging to all Malaysians, is guaranteed and safe.

Previously, a user of the X-site known as Fusion Intelligence Center @ StealthMole claimed that the MyKad data of Malaysians had been leaked and sold via the “dark web”, and even samples of the Malaysian MyKad were allegedly shared openly on the dark web. — Bernama