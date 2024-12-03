SHAH ALAM, Dec 3 — The police have recorded the statements of 34 individuals to facilitate investigations into the death of a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) reserve officer training unit (Palapes) student.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said they included nine new individuals, such as coaching officers, medical officers, students and the case complainant, adding that several other individuals will be called up to complete the investigation paper before it is referred to the coroner for inquest and further instructions.

“Until then, we ask that all parties stop spreading any speculation that could disrupt investigations.

“Give the police time to investigate... and we will announce any developments,” he told reporters after an event to dispose of case materials at the Shah Alam district police headquarters here yesterday.

He said the police are also reviewing the victim’s medical records and provided assurances that all aspects about the student’s death will be studied as best as possible.

“The Malaysian Armed Forces are also waiting for the police investigation results and we will inform if there is an arrest or other further action taken,” he said.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said in a statement previously that the student had died on November 13 due to organ failure caused by heatstroke. — Bernama