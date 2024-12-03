KOTA KINABALU, Dec 3 — Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun has denied any knowledge of or receiving funds from a businessman implicated in a whistleblowing saga involving Sabahan politicians.

Masidi, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s secretary-general, said no money was handed over to him and welcomed authorities to investigate the matter.

“I do not recall such a conversation. What I remember is that he offered to contribute to the party, and I responded that there was no need to do so. There was no RM300,000 allegedly handed over through my special officer,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail.

“I welcome any investigation into this allegation by the relevant authorities and will provide full cooperation to them,” he added.

Masidi said he was unaware of the motive behind the video but believed it was intended to tarnish reputations.

“But what is obvious is that whoever is behind it is all out to malign people and engage in character assassination,” he said.

In videos published by news portal Malaysiakini, Masidi is the latest Sabahan politician implicated for allegedly receiving bribes related to mineral prospecting licences.

In the recorded conversation released today, Masidi agreed with the whistleblower that the licensing should be placed on “KIV” (Kept in View) as Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and mining projects had become controversial.

An additional video shows a conversation allegedly involving the minister’s aide, who was purportedly present when the money was handed over.

In the video, the aide allegedly told the businessman to “reserve an additional RM1 million” for roads in the minister’s constituency of Karanaan.

Previously, Deputy Chief Minister II and State Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Yusof Yakub, and State Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Assistant Minister Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy were implicated. Today, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Ariffin Arif was also named.