KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has confirmed that officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) visited their office last week to request certain information.

BAM said that it extended full cooperation during the visit and the officers conducted their duties in a professional manner.

Previously, an online portal reported that an anonymous tip-off had prompted an investigation into allegations that a top BAM official received additional allowances without board approval, potentially breaching anti-corruption laws.

The portal further said that BAM acting president Datuk V. Subramaniam and secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh might be summoned to provide statements. — Bernama