KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 –– Wholesaler and retailer Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (Mydin) has facilitated influencer Khairul Aming’s efforts to provide assistance to flood victims in Kelantan.

In a viral TikTok video, Mydin’s managing director, Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin, assured the entrepreneur that he could freely take items from Mydin’s premises to help affected residents, according to a report published in Sinar Harian today.

“You can take as much as you need. There’s no need to send people or use a credit card. Whether it’s RM20,000 or RM100,000, just pay us back after the floods,” he said.

The flood situation in Kelantan has become increasingly critical, displacing nearly 100,000 people.

Khairul Aming, whose full name is Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman, shared on Instagram that upon arriving in Kelantan on Saturday, he managed to gather aid for 2,000 flood victims in Pasir Mas within two hours.

Additionally, Mydin has also provided contributions in the form of supplies for flood victims.