PASIR MAS, Dec 2 — The Ministry of Education will consider the proposal to schedule the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations outside the monsoon season, says Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She noted that such a proposal involved numerous aspects that needed careful consideration, particularly the concerns raised by students during the monsoon season.

Commenting on the overturning of an Armed Forces truck during an operation to relocate SPM candidates in Rantau Panjang, Fadhlina clarified that the incident did not involve any SPM candidates.

“Yes, I confirm the accident occurred, but it did not involve students. The truck was empty and only carrying military personnel,” she said.

“Nevertheless, the relocation process continued as usual. I would like to thank the frontliners, especially the Armed Forces, Fire and Rescue Department, and other enforcement agencies involved in the operation,” she said at a press conference after a briefing on the SPM situation in flood-affected areas at the Pasir Mas District Education Office today.

Yesterday, a seven-tonne Malaysian Armed Forces truck skidded during Op Murni, but the incident did not involve SPM candidates affected by the floods in Rantau Panjang.

The Malaysian Second Infantry Division Headquarters, in a statement, said the vehicle had been successfully retrieved and was back in operation. — Bernama