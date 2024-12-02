KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Floods across the country have forced 136,926 people from 41,302 families into temporary shelters, with Kelantan and Terengganu bearing the brunt of the disaster, according to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) InfoBencana app's latest update this morning.

As of 9am Kelantan remains the most affected state, with 86,163 evacuees from 26,844 families housed in 252 temporary relief centres (PPS).

The floods, which began on November 24 in Kelantan, have impacted nine districts, with river levels still dangerously high.

In Terengganu, where floods started on November 22, 271 relief centres are accommodating 37,892 victims from 10,546 families across eight districts.

Both states continue to face challenging conditions, with authorities working to manage large-scale evacuations and provide essential support.

In Kedah, floods have displaced 8,463 people from 2,610 families, with 49 relief centres active across six districts.

Negeri Sembilan has seven relief centres operating since November 29, sheltering 1,064 evacuees from 280 families in three districts.

Perlis, the least affected state, has one relief centre open for 225 evacuees from 70 families.

Nationwide, a total of 636 PPS have been activated to accommodate flood victims.

Authorities have urged residents in high-risk areas to monitor official advisories and take necessary precautions as weather conditions remain uncertain.