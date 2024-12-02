KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The nationwide flood situation is beginning to show signs of recovery, with the number of evacuees at temporary relief centres (PPS) seeing a downward trend, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National Disaster Management Committee chairman, said that as of 1pm today, the number of operating PPS has decreased by 13.69 per cent to 561 centres, while the number of affected families has dropped by 8.7 per cent to 37,759.

He said Kelantan and Terengganu, the two states most severely affected, have also recorded similar trends. In Kelantan, the number of operational PPS has decreased by 11.07 per cent to 217 centres, while the number of affected families has reduced by 9.57 per cent to 24,238.

“The situation in Terengganu is also improving, with the number of PPS dropping by 16.25 per cent to 237 centres and the number of affected families reducing by 6.14 per cent to 9,990,” he said in a social media post.

At the same time, Ahmad Zahid reminded the public that while this situation offers some relief, those affected must remain vigilant and prioritise safety.

“Do not play or expose yourself to floodwaters, even though the water level is receding. Floodwaters are often contaminated and can pose health risks, such as skin infections, waterborne diseases, or bites from dangerous animals,” he said.

He also advised affected individuals to maintain personal and environmental hygiene, especially upon returning home from PPS, and to adhere to the authorities’ instructions.

He urged those still at PPS to remain patient and cooperate fully with rescue teams and relief workers while praying for the situation to improve further. — Bernama