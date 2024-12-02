KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The number of flood evacuees at temporary relief centres (PPS) dropped to 112,455 as of 4pm today, down from 138,052 this morning, with conditions improving in seven of the nine affected states.

However, the death toll from the floods has risen to seven after a man reported missing when his motorcycle was swept away by currents was found drowned in an oil palm plantation in Felda Kerteh 3, Dungun, Terengganu, today.

In TERENGGANU, clear weather throughout the day led to a drop in the number of victims at PPS in eight districts, now at 30,682 people in 181 PPS as of 4pm, compared to 39,865 at 8am.

According to the State Flood Disaster Management Secretariat (JBPNT), Dungun recorded the highest number of victims at 8,431, followed by Kuala Nerus (6,432), Besut (5,785), Kuala Terengganu (4,350), and Hulu Terengganu (3,032).

Setiu recorded 1,040 victims, Marang 868, and Kemaman 684.

The river water levels at three stations are above the danger level: Parit Utama in Padang Kemunting, Kuala Nerus; Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping, Hulu Terengganu; and Sungai Nerus in Kampung Jeram, Kuala Nerus.

In KELANTAN, the number of flood victims also dropped to 71,004 people from 21,892 families housed in 194 PPS, down from 85,778 this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana Portal, Pasir Mas remains the worst-hit district with 28,468 victims, followed by Tumpat (20,570), Kota Bharu (2,163), Pasir Puteh (8,051), Kuala Krai (3,401), Bachok (4,226), Machang (2,344), and Tanah Merah (1,781).

In KEDAH, the number of victims decreased to 7,383 people from 2,234 families in 44 PPS, compared to 8,051 this morning.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Kedah deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain reported that Kota Setar remains the most affected district with 3,952 victims, followed by Kubang Pasu (2,206), Pokok Sena (583), Padang Terap (331), and Sik (311).

“A PPS in Baling, opened last Saturday, was fully closed at 11am today,” he added.

In PERAK, the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) reported a drop in flood victims to 588 people from 174 families, all housed in seven PPS across the districts of Larut, Matang and Selama, Kinta, Hilir Perak, and Kampar.

In PERLIS, the number of victims dropped to 55 as of 4pm, with all of them housed in the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Arau in Arau.

A young evacuee at a shelter in Pasir Mas. — AFP pic

In MELAKA, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported a decrease to 167 victims from 44 families housed in three PPS: one in Alor Gajah and two in Jasin.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the number of flood victims saw a sharp decline to 74 people from 22 families in one PPS in Kuala Pilah this afternoon, compared to 1,139 victims from 297 families this morning.

In contrast, PAHANG reported a slight increase in flood victims to 1,607 people from 526 families housed in 22 PPS, up from 1,517 this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana app, 1,581 victims are in 20 PPS in Raub, with 13 victims each in PPS in Jerantut and Lipis.

In JOHOR, Tangkak district has been hit by floods again, raising the number of victims in the state to 921 as of 4pm, compared to 803 this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani reported that all victims, from 259 families, are housed in 19 PPS.

He said Dewan Serbaguna Penghulu Long in Tangkak was opened as a PPS, accommodating 46 victims, while 875 people are sheltered in 18 PPS in Segamat. — Bernama