JERTIH, Dec 1 — The pilot project of the Flood Mitigation Technology or NoFloods product, which is currently at the proof of concept (POC) stage, is seen to be effective in addressing the flood problem and minimising the impact of road cuts due to the disaster.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the 300m long product at Section 6.30, Federal Road FT189, here is the result of the collaboration between the Ministry of Works (MOW) and the concessionaire which will be installed from Oct 1 until March 31, 2025.

“Today, I roughly saw how this product, which uses Internet of Things (IOT) technology, is effective as a barrier to help prevent water from flowing into the street. In any case, we still have to wait for the full report.

“It uses technology where water enters a large pipe which can be a barrier to the flow of floods. And with the IOT, it is smart because it can provide information in real time through the application,” he told reporters after inspecting the product, here yesterday.

Commenting on the effectiveness of the Danish product throughout the installation at the site, Nanta said NoFloods is capable of accommodating up to 1.2m of flood water level and the recorded water level is 0.9m above ground level.

“It is installed in selected locations where it is felt that this product is needed. It’s like a Bailey bridge, installed only temporarily and not permanently,” he said.

In another development, he said his department had decided to carry out maintenance work on road infrastructure damaged by floods in Terengganu next year through his survey of several locations today.

“The three locations that are the priority for road maintenance work are Jalan Kuala Terengganu – Kuantan (FT003) in Sections 463-465, Jalan Bukit Besi – Dungun (FT132) in Sections 8-10 and Jalan Jerangau – Jabor (FT14) in Sections 117-118.

“For the year 2025, KKR has identified and applied 228 pavement mitigation work worth RM301.77 million and 197 pavement mitigation work in phases worth RM46.9 million for Federal Roads in Terengganu,” he said. — Bernama