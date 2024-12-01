KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — A 34-year-old man allegedly set his own house ablaze in Kuang, Sungai Buloh, on Saturday, with the fire spreading to four neighbouring homes.

Sungai Buloh District Police Chief Superintendent Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said a report on the incident was received at 7.06pm, and a police team was dispatched to the scene while notifying the Fire and Rescue Department, according to a report by Malay daily Sinar Harian.

“Public information indicates that the fire resulted from an individual setting his own house on fire before it spread to four adjacent homes,” he said in a statement today.

Following the incident, police arrested the man believed to be responsible.

“The suspect has been taken to the Sungai Buloh District Police Headquarters for further investigation,” Mohd Hafiz said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for causing mischief by fire.

Initial checks revealed no casualties in the incident.

Mohd Hafiz also advised the public against taking unlawful actions and emphasised that any suspects should be handed over to the police for appropriate action.

“Anyone with information related to the incident can contact the nearest police station or the Investigating Officer, Inspector Mohammad Azammuddin Mohd Razib, at 016-5661597,” he added.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the act.