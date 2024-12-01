SHAH ALAM, Dec 1 — Newly-elected Parti Pribumi Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said the party will defend president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) chairman.

Muhyiddin’s position has come into dispute from PAS, whose spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin said the Islamist party must now lead.

“I am grateful for the special proposal brought by Armada,” he said, referring to the youth wing of Bersatu.

“I am confident that all of us, the representatives as well as the grassroots of Bersatu, will continue to uphold and defend the position of the president as the chairman of PN,” he said in his closing remarks at the seventh Bersatu annual general meeting here.

Ahmad Faizal emphasised that PN operated as a unified coalition, highlighting the mutual respect among its leaders and component parties towards the coalition's president.

“This mutual respect will be the key to unlocking many successes,” he said.

On Friday, newly-elected Armada chief, Muhammad Hilman Idham, insisted in his policy speech that Muhyiddin is the number one leader in PN and will continue to lead the coalition back to Putrajaya.

“Tan Sri is the supreme commander of Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional,” said Hilman.