KUCHING, Dec 1 — Frankfurt in Germany is among six international destinations for Sarawak’s own airline after the finalisation of the the sale and purchase agreement for MASwings, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In a report by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), Abang Johari mentioned that the other destinations of choice are Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Bangkok in Thailand, and Jakarta in Indonesia.

He noted that these flights would, among other benefits, boost tourism access.

According to Abang Johari, the Sarawak government will purchase several new aircraft to fly to these destinations once the acquisition of MASwings is completed, which he hopes will be finalised sometime this month (December).

“My dream flight destinations are to Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Bangkok (Thailand), Indonesia in Jakarta and Frankfurt in Germany.

“We can travel and at the same time bring tourists to Sarawak, so that they can (do things such as) eat ‘kolo mee’. And for these flights to continue to be ‘laku’ among tourists,” he said during the Excellent Service Award (APC) and Appreciation Dinner organised by the Sarawak Financial Secretary’s Office and the Ministry of Finance and New Economy Sarawak at Damai Beach Resort last night.

It has been reported that Sarawak is set to finalise the sale and purchase agreement for MASwings, a subsidiary regional airline of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), in December.

Based on several recent news reports, a new name for the Sarawak-owned airline will also be introduced soon.

At an event here last month, Abang Johari had said that the establishment of a Sarawak-owned airline was aimed at promoting the state to the business community, as well as to tourists.

“With a well-developed airport, the entire ecosystem in Sarawak will be in place, allowing us to be competitive with other destinations.

“This goal is set to be achieved by 2035 while we continue to make progress in other areas of development,” he said in his speech for the Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) Sarawak’s annual dinner on Nov 25.

Federal Transport Minister Anthony Loke was reported to have said that negotiations between MASwings and the Sarawak government were ongoing with regard to the acquisition.

He also said the negotiations regarding the purchase of shares in MASwings were also underway with MAG and Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari presented APCs to 14 officers during the event last night. Additionally, certificates were also awarded to three officers who retired and one who was transferred.

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Sarawak Financial Secretary Dato Sri Wan Lizozman Wan Omar and Deputy Sarawak Financial Secretary Datu Hasmawati Sapawi. — The Borneo Post