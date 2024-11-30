KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Career priorities, financial constraints and difficulty finding suitable partners are among the reasons many individuals choose to postpone marriage and remain single.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said findings from the Fifth Malaysian Population and Family Survey revealed that 86.8 per cent of single individuals expressed a desire to marry but were hindered by these factors.

She added that according to Marriage and Divorce Statistics released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the number of marriages decreased by 12.5 per cent from 215,022 in 2022 to 188,100 last year.

“The declining marriage rates directly affect the country’s fertility rate, which is now at 1.7 children per woman, significantly below the population replacement level of 2.1.

“This poses a major challenge that we must address, as it not only impacts families but also the future economic and social aspects of the country,” she said at the Mahligai Cinta Perdana Reception here today.

The event celebrated 35 couples who had participated in the SMARTSTART 2.0 pre-marriage course organised by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry through online and physical sessions on Nov 16 and 23.

Nancy explained that the SMARTSTART 2.0 programme aims to equip couples with essential skills and knowledge, including effective communication, financial management and conflict resolution, as part of efforts to strengthen the marriage institution.

She said the course, introduced in 2006 and enhanced in 2022, is offered by the ministry through the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN).

“I’m confident that the knowledge gained will help couples build stronger relationships and establish harmonious families,” she added. — Bernama