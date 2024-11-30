KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TARUMT) responded to the recent incident of suspected animal cruelty at its Setapak campus, stating its condemnation of the act in a statement.

In the social media post TARUMT said it is ‘against any acts of cruelty on any living beings.’

TAR UMT confirmed that police are investigating the incident.

The university further added that it would give its support and cooperation to the investigation and ‘leave it with the authorities to do what is needful’.