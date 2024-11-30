KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — PKR has postponed its national congress, originally set for December 14-16 in Johor, citing the flood crisis affecting several states.

The party’s information chief Fahmi Fadzil said the decision was made by the leadership, adding that the congress will be rescheduled.

“The leadership has decided to postpone the PKR National Congress 2024 to a later date, which will be announced in due course,” he said in a statement today.

Fahmi also revealed that a special congress will proceed in a hybrid format to address amendments to the party’s constitution.

The specific date for this session will be announced by PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh.

In light of the floods, Fahmi said the central leadership council has instructed party members to assist in relief and post-flood cleanup operations.

“The PKR leadership also expresses its sympathy to more than 131,000 flood victims in nine states as of today,” he added.

Additionally, Fahmi noted that the leadership discussed recent bullying cases in schools and universities, proposing a nationwide anti-bullying awareness campaign to address the issue.