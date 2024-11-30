KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The number of flood evacuees across nine states has risen to 140,492, affecting 42,329 families, who are currently being sheltered in 713 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) as of 3pm.

According to the Disaster Information Portal by the Department of Social Welfare (JKM), the affected states are Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Perlis, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Melaka, and Johor, across 38 districts.

Kelantan remains the hardest-hit state, with 288 PPS providing shelter for 91,402 evacuees from 28,308 families in 10 districts.

Terengganu follows with 334 PPS across eight districts, housing 40,449 evacuees from 11,357 families.

In Negeri Sembilan, 18 PPS in three districts are accommodating 2,099 evacuees from 601 families, while Kedah has 53 PPS in seven districts, sheltering 6,104 evacuees from 1,909 families.

Selangor has one PPS in one district, housing 302 evacuees from 75 families. Perlis reports three PPS across three districts, accommodating 422 evacuees from 126 families.

Johor has 397 evacuees from 124 families sheltered in 10 PPS in two districts, while Melaka has five PPS housing 194 evacuees from 52 families across three districts.