KOTA BHARU, Nov 30 — Despite being inundated by floodwaters up to 1.5 metres, a grocery shop owner has remained open for business, even as her premises remain submerged.

Maznah Salleh, 56, who has run the shop since 2017, said she has never closed during floods, striving to meet the needs of villagers affected by the disaster.

“Villagers have a high demand for fresh produce and are willing to wade through floodwaters to buy what they need to cook at home,” she said.

“This area in Kampung Sri Kulim, Melor, is very low-lying and prone to flooding, especially when Sungai Melor River or the nearby swamp adds to the water levels,” she told Bernama during a recent visit to the village.

Drawing from experience, including incurring RM5,000 in losses during the 2017 floods, Maznah said she had taken early precautions, such as placing her goods on elevated platforms.

She said people from several nearby villages rely heavily on her shop for fresh produce and groceries during the flood season.

Meanwhile, villager Hanisah Hamat, 59, shared that some villagers have taken the initiative to sell tapioca grown in their backyards to earn extra income.

“They make the effort to harvest tapioca every morning despite the floods and sell it, which has been well-received. It comes in yellow and white varieties, priced at RM3 per kg,” she said.

Hanisah added that villagers venturing out for food or to monitor the rising water levels have shown their support by purchasing the tapioca. — Bernama