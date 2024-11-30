KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Tycoon Ananda Krishnan spent his final months reflecting on the people he met and the lasting goodwill he received throughout his life, his children have said.

The founder of Maxis Bhd and Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd died on Thursday at the age of 86 after battling a progressive lung disease.

In a statement, his three children described their father as a private man who was never one for sentimental farewells.

“So, as his children, we would like to take this chance to say a farewell to you on his behalf, with gratitude for your part in his journey. And now, he is moving on,” they said.

The family also invited friends and acquaintances to share memories, anecdotes, photos, or video clips in tribute to their father.

“He never wrote his memoirs, and there must be some great untold stories there,” they added.

In the months before his death, the statement said, Ananda remained active, enjoying time on his boat in Turkey and continuing to work on various projects.

However, after returning to his home in the Swiss Alps, it became clear that his condition was rapidly worsening.

Ananda is survived by a son and two daughters.



