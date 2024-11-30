JOHOR BARU, Nov 30 — Putrajaya is urging all government-linked corporations (GLCs) to come together and assist victims affected by the current floods nationwide.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the GLCs can play a role to assist flood victims in the nine states through their respective corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes.

He added that the federal government is also channelling funds through the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to assist those affected by the floods.

“The government is concerned with the flood situation which has now exceeded 100,000 victims nationwide.

“God willing, we will help the victims and also resolve any issues that arise from the floods,” he told reporters after launching the Retirement Fund Incorporated’s (KWAP) MyPesara Carnival 2024 at Angsana Johor Baru here today.

Also present was KWAP chief executive officer Datuk Nik Amlizan Mohamed.

Earlier, Amir Hamzah had represented Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the finance minister, at the event.

He said the government is giving its priority on the current flood situation.

“Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the National Disaster Management Committee chairman, has personally visited Kelantan and Terengganu yesterday.

“This week, Prime Minister Anwar is also scheduled to personally inspect the areas affected by the flood and distribute aid in the east coast states,” he said.

The number of flood evacuees across nine states has risen to 140,492, affecting 42,329 families, who are currently being sheltered in 713 temporary evacuation centres (PPS).

The affected states are Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Perlis, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Melaka, and Johor, across 38 districts.

Kelantan remains the hardest-hit state, with 288 PPS providing shelter for 91,402 evacuees from 28,308 families in 10 districts. Terengganu follows with 334 PPS across eight districts, housing 40,449 evacuees from 11,357 families.