KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) will weigh extending operating hours to 3am for entertainment outlets in its jurisdiction, based on feedback during a recent tourism workshop.

According to The Star, PJ Mayor Mohamad Zahri Samingon said the council is planning to conduct in January to further explore the proposall.

“During the tourism workshop earlier this month, there was a request from partners to extend the operating hours to 3am, similar to Kuala Lumpur,” he was quoted as saying.

MBPJ will engage with all relevant stakeholders, such as associations involved in hotels and food and beverage, state government representatives from the Selangor Economic Planning Unit and possibly other local councils for their views, he added.

The findings from the workshop will be submitted to the state government, which will make the final decision on the proposal.

MBPJ currently oversees 338 licensed entertainment outlets, with only five — all located in hotels — that already allowed to run until 3am.

Mohamad Zahri said the operating hours for such outlets have not been reviewed since a 2008 directive, when conditions and demand were far different from now.