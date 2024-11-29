KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Johor Baru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Project will begin rail system installations by the end of this year, marking another critical milestone.

In a joint press release, MRT Corp, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority, and RTS Johor-Singapore said infrastructure work on Malaysia side was 93 per cent complete, with early access granted for trackwork installation starting September 2024.

Singapore’s progress on the RTS Link civil infrastructure has exceeded 80 per cent, with viaducts nearing completion and architectural works set to continue in parallel.

Consequently, both infrastructure companies will grant access for civil infrastructure works by the end of the year. This would enable RTS Operations Pte Ltd (RTSO) to oversee the installation of tracks, signalling systems, communications, and power supply systems.

Aesthetic enhancements, including the viaduct aesthetic feature symbolising bilateral ties, have been completed along the marine viaduct.

When operational by December 2026, the RTS Link will connect Bukit Chagar to Woodlands North in a five-minute train journey.

With a peak capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour, the RTS Link aims to improve cross-border connectivity and foster stronger Malaysia-Singapore relations.

The project also includes co-located Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine facilities for seamless commuter clearance at departure points.