KUCHING, Nov 28 — Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Metro) is inviting the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Sarawak Integrity and Ombudsman Unit to witness its upcoming audit by the National Audit Department Malaysia.

Sarawak Metro said in a press statement today that this is in line with its stance on welcoming the efforts of all relevant government authorities and agencies in conducting audits on the company’s current processes, towards enhancing its standards and level of governance in line with its zero-tolerance policy against any form of corrupt practices.

The statement said Sarawak Metro was informed of the National Audit Department Malaysia’s intention to conduct an audit on the company on Nov 7.

“The audit, which coincides with the scheduled audit on Sarawak Metro’s parent company Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), is expected to take place in mid-December 2024,” said the statement.

Sarawak Metro said it is also currently in the process of attaining the Anti Bribery Management System (ABMS) ISO 37001:2016 certification, and just recently completed the Stage 2 Certification Audit for its ABMS.

“This is just one of its latest initiatives and commitment in upholding the best governance practises whilst employing the highest ethical standards,” added the statement.

Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of SEDC, has been entrusted by the Sarawak government to modernise public transport through the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project.

The project is being developed in phases, and Phase 1 includes the development of three lines: the Blue Line from Rembus in Kota Samarahan to Hikmah Exchange in the city centre; the Red Line, from Kuching Sentral to Pending; and the Green Line, from Pending to Damai.

Construction of the first package for the Blue Line is expected to complete by the fourth quarter of 2025 and all three lines are scheduled to be fully completed by the end of 2027. — The Borneo Post