ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 28 –– The Johor government is studying a proposal to have a night safari attraction at the Johor Zoo, following the positive feedback from visitors since the zoo reopened on August 31.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state government is considering introducing a night safari at the Johor Zoo to attract more visitors.

However, he said having a night safari is not a priority at the moment as the Johor Zoo is undergoing further improvements such as the safety aspect for visitors and animals.

“The zoo will have infrastructure improvements such as the installation of an eco-friendly lighting system in the zoo’s area that mimics the natural nocturnal atmosphere without disturbing the animals habitat.

“In addition, the zoo will need to have accessible entrances, including for the disabled (PwD) and senior citizens which need to be considered before the night safari proposal can be realised,” he said at the Johor state legislative assembly session in Kota Iskandar here today.

Onn Hafiz (BN-Machap) was responding to a supplementary question from Tan Chong (PH-Bekok) regarding the response from visitors to the Johor Zoo since its reopening three months ago.

He said that the Johor Zoo recorded a total of 500,000 local and international visitors since it reopened on August 31.

“This is a proud achievement considering that the tourism product, which was closed for almost four years for upgrades, received an extraordinary response,” he said.

Onn Hafiz pointed out that the reopening of the Johor Zoo was made with the cooperation of several parties, including three local authorities.

He said the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB), the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) and the Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) also jointly contributed RM9 million for fhe zoo’s reopening.

“Next year, it is estimated that one million visitors will visit the Johor Zoo with a targeted revenue of RM6 million following the good feedback received," he said, adding that the Johor Zoo is expected to be able to operate independently with its own income based on the response.

The 96-year-old Johor Zoo, considered the oldest zoological attraction in Malaysia, was closed since 2020.

The zoo reopened on August 31 after completing RM9.6 million worth of upgrading works over the past three years.

The Johor Zoo, which covers an area of ​​more than 120,000 square metres and houses 100 animal species, can accommodate up to 5,000 visitors at a time.