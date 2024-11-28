KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 –– The floods currently affecting Kelantan and Terengganu are expected to be worse than the 2014 disaster.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this projection was based on forecasts from Malaysia’s Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), according to a report published in Sinar Harian today.

“The flood this year is expected to be worse than the one in 2014,” he said during a press conference after chairing a Flood Disaster Emergency Meeting with agencies here on Thursday.

He added that the upcoming phenomenon of a spring tide along the East Coast next week would worsen the flood situation, preventing river water from draining into the sea.

“Although at this initial stage, Pahang and Johor have not been affected, we expect these states to be impacted by early December due to heavy rainfall.

“River water will also overflow from Terengganu to Pahang, and rivers in Pahang will overflow into Johor.

“Our priority now is Kelantan and Terengganu,” he explained.

Regarding the flood situation in Kelantan, he mentioned he had been in contact with Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud to coordinate the flood operation between the federal and state governments.

“Currently, Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah are the most affected areas. So, cooperation from all parties is crucial,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, informed that the country’s agencies and assets are on the highest level of preparedness for this disaster.

He said that a total of 82,794 officers and personnel from five agencies — namely the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Civil Defence Force (APM), and the People’s Volunteer Corp (Rela) — are involved.

“Some 5,107 assets on land, water, and air are being deployed to face the north-east monsoon (MTL), along with 30,260 life jackets also made available,” said Ahmad Zahid.

He added that the Department of Social Welfare (JKM), as the lead agency for the welfare working group, is prepared to activate 8,481 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) nationwide, which can accommodate 2,158,748 flood victims.

“We are taking an innovative approach, where the chairpersons of the disaster management committees at the district and division levels are allowed to use discretion in permitting flood victims to be placed in registered PPS,” he explained.

“This is because there are locations where we did not anticipate disasters, but floods have occurred this time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid informed that all agencies and departments planning to hold courses or meetings in Kelantan and Terengganu should consider postponing those plans to avoid being involved in the disaster.

“We also appeal to the hospitality industry to prioritise accommodation for officers and rescue personnel on duty,” he added.

According to the JKM Flood Disaster Portal, as of 3 PM, a total of 48,858 flood victims from 14,853 families are taking shelter in 397 PPS across six states.