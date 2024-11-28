students suffer suspected food poisoning from Johor school canteen meals

JOHOR BARU, Nov 28 — Thirteen students from Sekolah Rendah Agama Bersepadu Muar experienced stomach pain yesterday in what is suspected to be a case of food poisoning.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the students, ranging from Year One to Year Six, developed symptoms after consuming meals prepared by their school’s canteen.

“All 13 students received treatment at government clinics and hospitals. None were warded and have since been sent home as their symptoms were not severe,” he told reporters today.

Muar district health officers inspected the school canteen this morning and collected food samples for laboratory testing.

“The samples will be analysed to determine if they were tainted, and the results will be available within a week,” said Ling, who is also the Yong Peng assemblyman.

As a precaution, the district health office has ordered the canteen to close for two weeks.

“The canteen operators have been instructed to clean the premises thoroughly. Once the cleaning is complete, a health officer will conduct checks, and the canteen will only reopen if it meets the required hygiene standards,” he added.