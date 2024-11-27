KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — A system aimed at enhancing the enforcement of overloaded heavy vehicles is currently under development and is expected to be completed early next year, the Dewan Rakyat was informed.

According to The Star, the Transport Ministry stated that the High Speed-Weigh in Motion (HS-WIM) system will enable real-time enforcement against overloaded vehicles without the need for them to stop for weighing.

The ministry added that this system will improve enforcement efficiency, helping to reduce road damage and minimise the risk of accidents.

It stated that overloaded heavy vehicles are a major cause of road damage and that the Road Transport Department (JPJ) regularly evaluates strategies to address this issue.