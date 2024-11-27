KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Eight Malaysians have initiated a RM60 million class-action lawsuit against the government and the World Health Organization (WHO), claiming that Covid-19 vaccinations led to deaths and severe health complications.

The New Straits Times (NST) reported today that the group, represented by Messrs Mohamad Zainuddin & Co., has named 25 defendants in the suit, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, former prime ministers Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, Pfizer Malaysia, and Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Also listed as defendants are Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, former health ministers Khairy Jamaluddin and Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, and his predecessor Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

The plaintiffs accuse WHO and its director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of declaring a fraudulent and unscientific pandemic on March 11, 2020, and promoting Movement Control Orders (MCOs) globally, including in Malaysia.

They claim Covid-19 was a man-made bioweapon designed to mimic seasonal flu and allege that “toxic experimental vaccines” were falsely presented as the solution to what they describe as a “false pandemic”.

The group further alleges negligence by all defendants, asserting they failed to conduct proper research on Covid-19’s validity or the safety of the vaccines. They also accuse Muhyiddin of implementing the MCO without adequate investigation into the pandemic’s legitimacy.

The plaintiffs claim public consent for the vaccines was obtained through undue influence, fraud, and suppression of facts, leading Malaysians, including themselves, to sign uninformed consent forms.

NST reported that the group is seeking court declarations that Covid-19 is a fabricated pandemic, that it is a man-made biological weapon, and for Malaysia to withdraw from the WHO and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

They are also demanding general, special, and exemplary damages.