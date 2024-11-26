KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — A jeweller was robbed of 3kg in gold by six masked men in a robbery outside his gold processing store in Ipoh, Perak, today.

According to Sinar Harian, the incident along Jalan Bendahara occurred around 9:30am as the man was about to enter his vehicle, believed to be heading to deliver jewellery to a customer.

He said was suddenly surrounded by the robbers in masks and armed with knives and machetes.

“The incident happened so quickly, I couldn’t do anything,” he was quoted as saying.

“One of the suspect’s cars hit the back of my vehicle. Fortunately, I managed to avoid it and only sustained minor injuries to my leg.”

He said the robbers used two vehicles to box in his car during the incident.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad confirmed the robbery and said investigations are ongoing.