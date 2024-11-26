GEORGE TOWN, Nov 26 — A Penang backbencher has proposed that the state government consider a green financing model to fund the construction of the Pan Island Link 1 (PIL1) that is yet to start due to funding issues.

Joshua Woo Sze Zeng (PH-Pulau Tikus) told the state legislative assembly that PIL1 is needed to resolve congestion issues in Pulau Tikus but the high costs of the project has delayed it.

Though the state government has already applied to the federal government for funding assistance to build the highway that links Gurney Drive to the second bridge, there is yet to be any good news from Putrajaya, he said.

“So, I am proposing that the state government build PIL1 using the green financing model where the highway can be built using collections from climate fees imposed on PIL1 users,” he said in his speech while debating the Supply Bill today.

He said the fees can also be used to provide dedicated bus lanes in both directions while contributing to the state government’s annual public transport subsidy to operate electric bus (e-bus) services.

“Concession can be granted to private companies to build, operate and maintain PIL1, collect climate fees and also operate the e-bus system,” he said.

He said the green financing method would be able to reduce traffic congestion not only in Pulau Tikus but also in other equally congested areas such as Jalan Masjid Negeri and Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway.

Woo had said that the congestion in Pulau Tikus is now at its peak as there are four main busy roads in the area, namely, Jalan Burmah, Jalan Kelawai, Jalan Utama and Gurney Drive.

“A lot of vehicles used these four main roads to travel between George Town and Tanjung Tokong so PIL1 is a way to resolve the congestion in the area,” he said.